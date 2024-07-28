G999 (G999) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $15.60

G999 (G999) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 28th. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $15.60 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded down 53.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00040318 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00008043 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00013939 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00009272 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00004776 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About G999

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

