FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $28.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 million. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 4.44%.

FVCBankcorp Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FVCB traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.88. 28,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.67 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. FVCBankcorp has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $15.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day moving average is $11.61.

Insider Activity at FVCBankcorp

In other FVCBankcorp news, Director Devin Satz sold 12,650 shares of FVCBankcorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $136,746.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FVCBankcorp news, Director Phillip R. Wills III sold 10,170 shares of FVCBankcorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $114,107.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,678.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Devin Satz sold 12,650 shares of FVCBankcorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $136,746.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,517.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,945 shares of company stock worth $328,402 in the last three months. 13.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

