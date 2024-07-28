FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a decline of 57.0% from the June 30th total of 98,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

FSD Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:HUGE remained flat at $0.15 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,198,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,186. FSD Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.53.

FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Research analysts anticipate that FSD Pharma will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Singular Research restated a “buy-venture” rating on shares of FSD Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FSD Pharma stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,679 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned about 0.69% of FSD Pharma worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSD Pharma Company Profile

FSD Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, operates in the pharmaceutical research and development business. Its lead candidate is FSD-201, an ultra-micronized palmitoylethanolamide for the treatment of inflammatory diseases. The company is also involved in the research and development of Lucid-Psych, a molecular compound identified for the treatment of mental health disorders; and Lucid-MS, a molecular compound identified for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.

Featured Articles

