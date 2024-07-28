FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Acquired by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 529.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513,239 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.22% of FS KKR Capital worth $11,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 587.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 323,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 190,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 10,094 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 88,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FS KKR Capital

In related news, Director Barbara Adams bought 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $67,958.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,848.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FSK traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.26. The stock had a trading volume of 957,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,190. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.75. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 37.06% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.46 million. On average, research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.82%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.39.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

