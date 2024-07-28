FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Position Lifted by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,218,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,961 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.44% of FS KKR Capital worth $23,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 529.7% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 610,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,635,000 after purchasing an additional 513,239 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 602.4% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 110,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 95,024 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 11,713 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 240,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 11,807 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the period. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Barbara Adams purchased 3,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.10 per share, for a total transaction of $67,958.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,848.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FSK traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.26. The company had a trading volume of 957,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,190. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.75. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $20.99.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.46 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 37.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.39.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

