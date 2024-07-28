Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Short Interest Update

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the June 30th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSNUY traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.70. 41,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.05. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $8.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.95 and its 200-day moving average is $7.40.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for chronically ill patients. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

