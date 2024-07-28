Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Position Trimmed by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,642 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $11,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 5,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.64. 434,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,601. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.33. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $102.29 and a 52 week high of $147.35.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently -57.83%.

FNV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.33.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

