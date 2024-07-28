Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Short Interest Up 103.3% in July

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 561,800 shares, a growth of 103.3% from the June 30th total of 276,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Forrester Research by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Forrester Research by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 25,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Forrester Research by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Forrester Research during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Forrester Research by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FORR traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.25. 53,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,648. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.56 and its 200-day moving average is $19.91. Forrester Research has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $32.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.87 million, a P/E ratio of 641.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Forrester Research ( NASDAQ:FORR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). Forrester Research had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $100.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.21 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Forrester Research will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

