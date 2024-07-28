Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Trading 3.3% Higher

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.79. 100,941 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 88,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Flux Power from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Flux Power from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Flux Power in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Get Flux Power alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Flux Power

Flux Power Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average is $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $14.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 million. Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 93.71% and a negative net margin of 11.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Flux Power news, Director Michael Johnson sold 134,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total value of $401,176.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,187,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,480,043.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 151,610 shares of company stock valued at $458,204. Insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Flux Power stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Flux Power as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

About Flux Power

(Get Free Report)

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flux Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flux Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.