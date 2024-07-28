Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:UZAPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,600 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the June 30th total of 114,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,346.0 days.
OTCMKTS UZAPF remained flat at $224.77 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.17. Flughafen Zürich has a fifty-two week low of $195.50 and a fifty-two week high of $238.05.
