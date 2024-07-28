Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:UZAPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,600 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the June 30th total of 114,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,346.0 days.

Flughafen Zürich Price Performance

OTCMKTS UZAPF remained flat at $224.77 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.17. Flughafen Zürich has a fifty-two week low of $195.50 and a fifty-two week high of $238.05.

About Flughafen Zürich

Flughafen Zürich AG owns and operates the Zurich Airport in Switzerland. It operates through Aviation; Passengers with Reduced Mobility (PRM); User Fees; Air Security; Access Fees; Noise; Non-Regulated Business; and International segments. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for PRM; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services and fees.

