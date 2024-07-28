Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 435,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,708 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth about $3,695,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FLS shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Flowserve from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Flowserve from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.82.

Insider Transactions at Flowserve

In other Flowserve news, CEO Robert Scott Rowe sold 42,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,112,604.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,354,005.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Stock Up 1.4 %

FLS opened at $50.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.88. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $35.31 and a 1 year high of $52.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.75. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.42.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.46%.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

