Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Short Interest Up 116.8% in July

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,227,200 shares, an increase of 116.8% from the June 30th total of 1,027,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22,272.0 days.
Flat Glass Group Price Performance
FGSGF remained flat at $1.70 during trading hours on Friday. Flat Glass Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.69.
Flat Glass Group Company Profile
