First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $164.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.23 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 1.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.08. 1,110,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,322. The company has a market cap of $400.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. First Foundation has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $11.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average of $7.06.

Several analysts have weighed in on FFWM shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of First Foundation in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James cut First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson raised First Foundation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on First Foundation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Foundation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

