First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Short Interest Update

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,000 shares, a growth of 175.5% from the June 30th total of 86,400 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

First Financial Northwest Stock Up 2.4 %

First Financial Northwest stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.37. The company had a trading volume of 53,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,516. The stock has a market cap of $205.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. First Financial Northwest has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $22.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average of $20.78.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.21). First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $9.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Northwest Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of First Financial Northwest

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFNW. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 19,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 19,670 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after buying an additional 21,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC raised its position in First Financial Northwest by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 503,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 30,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

