First Digital USD Price Tops $1.00 (FDUSD)

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. First Digital USD has a total market capitalization of $2.01 billion and $3.85 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One First Digital USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001477 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, First Digital USD has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About First Digital USD

First Digital USD was first traded on May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 2,007,756,516 tokens. The official website for First Digital USD is firstdigitallabs.com. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq.

Buying and Selling First Digital USD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire First Digital USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy First Digital USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

