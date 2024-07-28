First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,673 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 516 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 516 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 819 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total value of $847,058.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,290.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,000 shares of company stock worth $3,507,328 in the last three months. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCNCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,650.00 price objective (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,900.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,005.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,893.55.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

Shares of FCNCA traded up $59.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,110.45. The stock had a trading volume of 163,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,264. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,274.91 and a 52 week high of $2,112.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,736.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,625.65. The company has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.83.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $50.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.91 by $5.96. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 18.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $52.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 192.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.64%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

