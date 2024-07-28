Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.92 EPS

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.92, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Financial Institutions Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of FISI traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,563. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average is $18.99. Financial Institutions has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $25.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Financial Institutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Financial Institutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company provides checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

