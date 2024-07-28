Financial Comparison: RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL) and Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) and RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bitdeer Technologies Group and RocketFuel Blockchain’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitdeer Technologies Group $368.55 million 3.00 -$56.66 million ($0.41) -24.07 RocketFuel Blockchain $200,000.00 2.94 -$3.78 million ($0.12) -0.15

RocketFuel Blockchain has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bitdeer Technologies Group. Bitdeer Technologies Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RocketFuel Blockchain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Bitdeer Technologies Group has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RocketFuel Blockchain has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bitdeer Technologies Group and RocketFuel Blockchain, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitdeer Technologies Group 0 0 7 1 3.13 RocketFuel Blockchain 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bitdeer Technologies Group currently has a consensus target price of $14.56, indicating a potential upside of 47.54%. Given Bitdeer Technologies Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bitdeer Technologies Group is more favorable than RocketFuel Blockchain.

Profitability

This table compares Bitdeer Technologies Group and RocketFuel Blockchain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitdeer Technologies Group -11.21% -3.98% -2.09% RocketFuel Blockchain N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.3% of Bitdeer Technologies Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of RocketFuel Blockchain shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.7% of RocketFuel Blockchain shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account. The company also operates mining datacenters to generate hash rate; handles various processes involved in computing, such as equipment procurement, transport logistics, datacenter design and construction, equipment management, and daily operations; and sells mining machines. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

About RocketFuel Blockchain

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. provides payment and check-out systems for shoppers on e-commerce sites using cryptocurrencies, bitcoin, and direct bank transfers. It also offers payout solutions, cross-border B2B transfer solutions, and other solutions, as well as invoicing and crypto payments services. The company has a strategic partnership with ACI Worldwide, Inc. to offer the cryptocurrency payment solution available to customers through ACI portals. RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

