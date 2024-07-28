Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF (BATS:FSMO) Trading Up 1.7%

Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF (BATS:FSMO – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.75 and last traded at $26.70. Approximately 21,920 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.25.

Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $68.09 million, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.57 and a 200 day moving average of $25.04.

Get Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSMO. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,810,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 218,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dentgroup LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $894,000.

About Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF

The Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (FSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 TR USD index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in global stocks with small to medium capitalization. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FSMO was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.