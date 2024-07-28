Fei USD (FEI) Market Capitalization Reaches $15.86 Million

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 28th. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00001419 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fei USD has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. Fei USD has a total market cap of $15.86 million and approximately $13,294.36 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fei USD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00009722 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00008710 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68,037.17 or 0.99977082 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011268 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006802 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.15 or 0.00072230 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 16,692,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,434,612 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 16,692,872.19335434 with 16,434,612.36414845 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.95461567 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $14,873.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fei USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.