Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $402.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.35 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 27.91%. Federated Hermes’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Federated Hermes Stock Down 1.0 %

FHI stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,192,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,661. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Federated Hermes has a 52-week low of $30.23 and a 52-week high of $37.10.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Insider Transactions at Federated Hermes

In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $31,241.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 298,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,384,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 975 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $32,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,885,876. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $31,241.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 298,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,384,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,361 shares of company stock valued at $76,360. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

