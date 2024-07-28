Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $490.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Federal Signal updated its FY24 guidance to $3.20-3.35 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.200-3.350 EPS.

Federal Signal Stock Up 3.0 %

Federal Signal stock opened at $99.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 0.95. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $56.37 and a 1-year high of $100.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

Separately, William Blair started coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

