Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.200-3.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.9 billion. Federal Signal also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.20-3.35 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Federal Signal

Federal Signal Trading Up 3.0 %

Federal Signal stock opened at $99.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.89. Federal Signal has a 52 week low of $56.37 and a 52 week high of $100.90.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $490.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Federal Signal will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

About Federal Signal

(Get Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.