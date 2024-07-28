Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 142.9% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Up 1.7 %

ETN traded up $4.91 on Friday, reaching $297.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,090,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,230. The company has a market capitalization of $119.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $191.82 and a fifty-two week high of $345.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $322.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.69.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Eaton from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Eaton

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.