Exchange Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXCH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Exchange Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXCH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th.
Exchange Bankshares Stock Performance
OTCMKTS EXCH opened at $40.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.71. Exchange Bankshares has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $43.00.
Exchange Bankshares Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Exchange Bankshares
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.