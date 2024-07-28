Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Stock Position Raised by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 638,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 113,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.55% of Evolent Health worth $20,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis bought a new position in Evolent Health during the first quarter valued at about $1,328,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 39,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 55,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 573,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Evolent Health by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,915,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,905,000 after purchasing an additional 93,739 shares during the period.

Evolent Health stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.66. 2,622,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,555,011. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 1.54.

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $639.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.60 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. Equities research analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVH. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

