EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 77.6% from the June 30th total of 4,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EuroDry

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EuroDry stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Free Report) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.56% of EuroDry worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

EuroDry Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EDRY traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,910. The company has a market cap of $63.33 million, a P/E ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. EuroDry has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $24.84.

About EuroDry

EuroDry ( NASDAQ:EDRY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.89). EuroDry had a negative return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $14.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.14 million. Research analysts expect that EuroDry will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company fleet consisted of 13 drybulk carriers comprising five Panamax drybulk carriers, two Kamsarmax, five Ultramax drybulk carriers, and one Supramax drybulk carrier with a total cargo carrying capacity of 918,502 dwt.

