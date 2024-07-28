Eurocash S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUSHF) Short Interest Up 93.9% in July

Eurocash S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUSHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,800 shares, a growth of 93.9% from the June 30th total of 104,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Eurocash Stock Performance

Shares of EUSHF remained flat at $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.71. Eurocash has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $1.71.

Get Eurocash alerts:

Eurocash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Eurocash SA engages in the wholesale distribution of food and other fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) in Poland. The company operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Projects segments. Its FMCG products include food products, soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, and household chemicals and cosmetics.

Receive News & Ratings for Eurocash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurocash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.