Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $33.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.99 million. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 20.43%.

Esquire Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ESQ traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $59.30. 77,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.74 and its 200-day moving average is $48.51. Esquire Financial has a 1-year low of $43.24 and a 1-year high of $59.56.

Esquire Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Esquire Financial

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director Selig Zises sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $114,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,689.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ESQ. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Esquire Financial from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Esquire Financial in a research report on Friday.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

