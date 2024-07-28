Equity Residential (EQR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Equity Residential Stock Up 1.8 %

EQR stock opened at $70.77 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $52.57 and a 1-year high of $71.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.03%.

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $439,141.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,910.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on EQR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.53.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

