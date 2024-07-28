Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 76.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 147,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,595 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 46,051 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $12,710,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 7,962.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 35,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 35,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 80,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.10.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of ETRN stock remained flat at $12.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $14.64.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $364.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.79 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through Gathering, Transmission, and Water segments. It operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.