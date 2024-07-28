Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Trims Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,161,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 199,527 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.06% of AT&T worth $73,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $1,118,288,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $316,472,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $152,109,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in AT&T by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,086,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AT&T by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,484,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,328,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014,873 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

AT&T Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of T stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.01. 30,844,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,635,392. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.89 and a 1 year high of $19.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $136.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

