Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 69 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $46,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,205.00 target price (up previously from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,056.31.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 999 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,187. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG traded up $41.11 on Friday, reaching $3,700.99. The stock had a trading volume of 233,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,887.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,686.47. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,733.04 and a 12-month high of $4,144.32.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

