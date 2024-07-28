Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 509 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,838 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 424.1% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 608 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on BHP Group in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE BHP traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,847,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,932. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $54.21 and a 1 year high of $69.11.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

