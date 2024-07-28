Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 46,343 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,343 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $63,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.3% in the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $459,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 112,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,472,000 after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 251,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,937,000 after acquiring an additional 13,648 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $98,124.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,900,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $98,124.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,900,760.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,856.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,250 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,824,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,447. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $182.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.91 and its 200-day moving average is $155.09. The company has a market capitalization of $72.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.34.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on The PNC Financial Services Group

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

