Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 2,041,597 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 98.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,041,597 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BEPC stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.46. 556,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,302. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.87 and a beta of 1.18. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.35 and a fifty-two week high of $32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.31.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is currently -308.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

