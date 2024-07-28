Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 14,012 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,012 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Lockheed Martin worth $62,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,925.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE LMT traded up $3.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $524.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,141,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $528.64. The company has a market cap of $125.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $469.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $453.90.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.91.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lockheed Martin

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.