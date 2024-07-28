Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 1,392,571 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,279,685 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,392,571 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $55,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $2,542,988,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Comcast by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 107,773,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,725,926,000 after purchasing an additional 15,625,543 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Comcast by 25,881.7% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,850,995 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $470,391,000 after purchasing an additional 10,809,231 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Comcast by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,542,253 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $457,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Comcast by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,145,838 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $227,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,190 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.69. 24,563,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,189,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.65. The company has a market cap of $155.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.96.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Comcast

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.