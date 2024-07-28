Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,888 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $44,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,765,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,153,609,000 after buying an additional 6,696,897 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,406,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,897,000 after buying an additional 1,686,229 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,497,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,792,000 after buying an additional 2,206,023 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,562,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,765,000 after buying an additional 463,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,231,413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.42. 5,778,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,328,950. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.53. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $77.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. Citigroup reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.39.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

