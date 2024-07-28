Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 566,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,949 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.54% of Toro worth $51,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Toro by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toro in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Toro by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 265,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,457,000 after buying an additional 50,105 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Toro by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Toro in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Toro Stock Up 0.8 %

Toro stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,055,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,681. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 0.69. The Toro Company has a one year low of $77.15 and a one year high of $104.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Toro Dividend Announcement

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Toro had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Toro’s payout ratio is 56.92%.

Insider Activity at Toro

In other Toro news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $1,903,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Toro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

