Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $21,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in CME Group by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 908,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,680,000 after acquiring an additional 138,715 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in CME Group by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in CME Group by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 547,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,960,000 after acquiring an additional 236,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl grew its position in CME Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 91,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,738,000 after acquiring an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,936.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,936.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total value of $130,936.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,290 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,700 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,259,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.52. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.70 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.87 and its 200 day moving average is $207.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Barclays lifted their target price on CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $187.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.64.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

