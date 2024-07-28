Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases New Shares in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,917 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackbaud during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackbaud Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:BLKB traded up $1.14 on Friday, reaching $79.98. 199,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,512. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.23 and its 200-day moving average is $76.50. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $88.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $279.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.22 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David J. Benjamin sold 1,768 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $137,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,474,772.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackbaud news, EVP David J. Benjamin sold 16,700 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $1,299,427.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,793,576.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Benjamin sold 1,768 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $137,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,739 shares in the company, valued at $4,474,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,476 shares of company stock worth $2,547,161 in the last quarter. 1.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

