Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,644 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.20% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $49,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 90.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 44.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 238.1% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LYV stock traded up $1.42 on Friday, hitting $93.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,551,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,370. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.86. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $107.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.32). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 90.67%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LYV. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.58.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

