Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $476,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 19.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,658,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,093,093,000 after acquiring an additional 11,023,109 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,877,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $773,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,049 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,619,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $506,753,000 after purchasing an additional 121,154 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,422,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $505,956,000 after purchasing an additional 537,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $478,594,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,334,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,224. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $78.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.