Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $41.97 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,062 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $41,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,956,117,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,209,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,552,000 after purchasing an additional 206,165 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,556,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,021,000 after purchasing an additional 559,358 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,571,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,636,000 after purchasing an additional 246,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,492,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,539 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total value of $5,049,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,483.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total value of $5,049,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,483.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,320 shares of company stock valued at $20,696,223. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Shares of PG traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,581,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,702,593. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $170.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.40 and its 200-day moving average is $161.59. The company has a market capitalization of $399.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.29.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

