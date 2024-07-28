Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,228 Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TM. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TM traded down $2.73 on Friday, reaching $192.52. 317,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,060. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $160.38 and a 1-year high of $255.23. The firm has a market cap of $259.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.50 and a 200-day moving average of $220.07.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $2.08. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $74.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.21 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

