EP Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $137,000 in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3,280.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 271,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,999,000 after acquiring an additional 263,912 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $11,148,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 135,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 129,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $48.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $41.46 and a 1-year high of $51.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.19.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

