EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $197,000 Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 78.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,223 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PG&E

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,007,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,515,777 shares in the company, valued at $25,889,471.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PG&E from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

PG&E Stock Performance

PG&E stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.24. The stock has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.08.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.57%.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

