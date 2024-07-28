EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $173,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFAV. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 113.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,916.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

BATS EFAV opened at $72.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.08. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.