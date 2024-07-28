EP Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 6.1% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 267,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 15,296 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth $624,000. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 197.8% during the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 466,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 309,618 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 6.5% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 13,256,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,360,000 after purchasing an additional 805,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,376,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,336,000 after buying an additional 317,263 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $6.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.13. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.
JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.
